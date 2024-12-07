Winter not far behind as rains expected in parts of country

A westerly wave is was likely to affect the upper parts of the country.

Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 12:23:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in several parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The much-needed rain is likely to add nip in the air the absence of which has delayed winter. Reports suggest November has been the hottest month the world over.

Weather pundits expect light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Jhang from Dec 7 to 8.

Day temperatures are likely to drop by four to six degrees Celsius below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir and five to seven degrees Celsius in Balochistan and Sindh.

SPORADIC RAIN BRINGS NIP IN AIR

A fortnight ago, sporadic rain brought nip in the air in several parts of the country.

It rained in Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Jahanian, Sargodha, Jhelum and Shujaabad in Punjab. The showers brought the mercury down and rid areas of high intensity of smog.

Showers also fell in Galliat as well as Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi and Jacobabad.

SLIGHT RELIEF IN SMOG

Smog persists in several parts of Punjab where Lahore was the third worst polluted city (in the country) with an average AQI of 181 on Saturday. It was on ninth number in the world ranking.

Peshawar had the hazardous level of 296 – the worst on Saturday whereas Karachi recorded an average AQI of 188.