Imran Khan hints at launching civil disobedience if demands not met: Aleema Khan

PTI founder has demanded constitution of JIT comprising SC judges to probe May 9 and Nov 26 events.

Sat, 07 Dec 2024 04:51:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Friday said that the PTI founder has hinted at launching civil disobedience movement if his demands were not met, Dunya News reported.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said that PTI founder has demanded constitution of a JIT comprising Supreme Court judges to investigate of May 9 and November 26 incidents; and release of all political prisoners.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder has warned the government of launching civil disobedience movement if his demands were not met.

