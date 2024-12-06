SC seeks detailed report on illegal construction on Margalla Hills from CDA

Around 80 to 132 constructions are still operating on Margalla Hills.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench has sought the detailed report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on illegal construction on Margalla Hills.

SC seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the case pertaining to illegal construction on Margalla Hills.

During the hearing, the private hotel’s lawyer contended that their restaurant was demolished on the court orders but around 134 illegal hotels, restaurants and bars still operating on the Margalla Hills.



Justice Mazhar Ali stated that “Margalla Hills is a protected area and all construction activities in the park have been declared illegal, asking, how many illegal constructions on the Margalla Hills remained there.”

Municipal Corporation’s lawyer informed the court that around 80 to 132 constructions were still there.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked whether the Supreme Court's previous orders were limited to the private hotel or if they applied to all such constructions.

Justice Mandokhail questioned why the CDA was not taking its responsibility when the court had decided matters for construction on Margalla Hills.

The DG of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that around 50 kiosks were still operating on Margalla Hills and causing environmental issues.

Justice Musarat Hilali asked why CDA was violating court orders highlighting the serious environmental impacts, giving the example of KP.

Municipal Corporation lawyer told the court that Islamabad Club also comes in the territory of Margalla Hills National Park.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan stated that the SC also comes under the territory of Margalla National Park as per 1960 masterplan.

Justice Mazhar remarked CDA should first review illegal construction around Margalla Hills then comes towards SC.

Justice Mandokhail said why the discussions were moving towards SC and Islamabad Club while the matter is related to Margalla Hills.

CDA DG mentioned that the demolition of kiosks were halted on the court orders.

Justice Aminuddin Khan directed CDA DG to report on the details about the number of kiosks on the Margalla Hills.

