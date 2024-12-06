Cold, dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours while very cold weather is likely in northern areas during morning/night hours.

Fog in patches is likely to persist at few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach the upper parts of the country from Saturday night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Thursday where temperature fell up to -10 degrees Celsius.

