Pakistan Pakistan 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Maj Shabbir Sharif being observed today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Friday). He is among those remarkable army officers who fought in the major wars of 1965 and 1971.

He was born on April 28, 1947 in Kunjah village of Gujrat. He was the elder brother of former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif.

Maj Shabbir Sharif was the only person who was decorated with both Sitara-e-Jurat and Nishan-e-Haider.

During the Pak-India war of 1971, Major Sharif was ordered to capture a high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks.

The position was defended by Indian infantry, supported by a squadron of tanks.

He captured the area, killing 43 Indian soldiers and destroying four tanks. He and his men also repulsed counterattacks by two enemy battalions.

On December 6, 1971, he embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely. He was laid to rest in Lahore’s Miani Sahab graveyard.

Major Shabbir Sharif was bestowed with Nishan-e-Haider for his exceptional level of valor and bravery to fight for beloved country Pakistan. Apart from that he got Sitara-e-Jurrat in 1965 and received Sword of Honor from Kakul Academy.

