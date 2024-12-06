President, PM laud security forces for eliminating eight Khwarij in KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khwarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president and the prime minister, in separate statements, lauded the security forces for conducting successful operations in district South Waziristan and district Lakki Marwat.

President Zardari said the entire nation stood behind the brave security forces.

He expressed the national resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that the “security forces have always stood like a solid wall in front of the enemy to protect our beloved country.

He also expressed his determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

