PM congratulates Rana Tahir on winning PP-139 by-election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the PML-N candidate Rana Tahir on winning the by election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-139 in Sheikhupura.

The victory of the PML-N candidate in PP-139-Sheikhupura by election reflects the public’s trust in the party’s policies, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the people of PP-139 made their decision due to the steep fall of the inflation rate from 38% to 4.9% which made life of the common man easier, and due to improvement in national economic indicators.

In the PP-139 by election, the prime minister said the people had chosen development and prosperity over unrest and chaos. The by-election of PP-139 has rejected the narrative of violence and destruction, he added.

The prime minister affirmed that the government was tirelessly working to fulfill the promises made to the people.
 

