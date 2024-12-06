PML-N's Rana Tahir wins PP-139 by-election

Rana Tahir Iqbal of PML-N grabbed 44,535 votes to win PP-139 Sheikhupura by-election.

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal won the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139 Sheikhupura by-election, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

Rana Tahir Iqbal of PML-N grabbed 44,535 votes to win the PP-139 Sheikhupura by-election. PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Ejaz Hussain Bhatti got 20,093 votes to remain second while Farooqul Hassan of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) secured 7,196 votes.

Voting started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any interval. A public holiday was declared in Sheikhupura district due to by-election.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PP-139 seat fell vacant following the death of Rana Afzaal Hussain on Aug 26, 2024, at the age of 77. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly as a PML-N candidate in April 2024 by-election defeating PTI-backed candidate Ijaz Hussain.



