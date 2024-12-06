In-focus

Three killed in motorcycle, tractor trolley collision in Khairpur

Pakistan

Police have arrested the tractor trolley from the accident scene.

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Khairpur on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The accident occurred at the Tando Masti Link Road in Khairpur where a speeding tractor trolley colli.ded with a motorcycle head-on, killing three persons on the spot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Sources said that police have arrested the tractor trolley from the accident scene.
 

