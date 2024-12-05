26th Constitutional Amendment: Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be betrayed, says Vawda

Pakistan Pakistan 26th Constitutional Amendment: Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be betrayed, says Vawda

Senator said his sole focus is on protecting the life of PTI’s founder

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 19:15:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Faisal Vawda said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be betrayed regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaking to the media after meeting the JUI-F chief at his residence, Vawda revealed that their discussions covered critical issues, including the country's political climate, the constitutional amendment, and threats to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's life.

“Initially, we didn’t fully grasp Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role, but our perspective has now changed,” Vawda remarked, highlighting the need for peaceful collaboration under a democratic system. He stressed that political differences should not turn into hostility and chaos.

More to read: Imran Khan, others indicted in GHQ attack case



He also discussed legislative matters concerning madaris, stressing the need to end political divisions. He lauded Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s efforts in reducing discord and recognized his potential role in shaping Pakistan's political future.

While withholding details of his private discussion with the JUI-F leader, Vawda stated, “A national government is currently in place. PTI's mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be acknowledged, but JUI's mandate also deserves recognition alongside Form 47.”

Vawda reaffirmed his support for the judiciary and establishment and expressed openness to working with all political parties.

“My sole focus is on protecting the life of PTI’s founder. Imran Khan needs to understand that my efforts are for his safety,” Vawda said. He also alleged that threats to Khan’s life come from within his close circle, specifically naming Bushra Bibi and her associates.