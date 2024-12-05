Military leadership calls for stringent laws against elements sowing polarisation

Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 18:32:36 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Military leadership has urged the government to promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to check unfettered and unethical use of freedom of expression to spew venom, lies and sow the seeds of polarisation.

The call was made at the 84th Formation Commanders Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at the GHQ, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday. It was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of Pakistan Army.

“Those spreading fake news for vested political or financial interests need to be identified and brought to justice,” reads the statement.

The forum resolved that army remained committed to serving the nation and public and guard against all external and internal threats without any bias and political affiliation, and any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains could not be tolerated.

It noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the army in the capital to secure key government buildings and provide safe and secure environment for the valued visiting delegations.

“This pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public and armed forces and institutions of Pakistan. This futile attempt, fuelled and abetted by external players, will never be successful, InshAllah.”

The forum also offered fateha for the martyrs of the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies, and citizens of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and sovereignty.

The military leadership condemned ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people. It also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people condemning the atrocities in Gaza and supporting international legal measures to end military aggression.

Participants were briefed on the prevailing security environment, both external and internal, and reviewed the army’s operational readiness to address evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

The forum conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralising terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, with heightened focus on operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade.

Unabated use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists, especially those belonging to “Fitna Al Khwarij”, was also noted with concern. Forum urged that it is in the interest of both neighbouring Islamic countries to rather focus on mutually beneficial engagements and IAG needs to take visible measures to prevent use of its soil by the terrorists.

It reiterated resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic and development efforts being undertaken in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan by the federal and provincial governments for the well-being of the resilient people of these provinces who continue to stand tall against scourge of terrorism.