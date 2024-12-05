Lifting of ban on PIA flights echoes in UK parliament

Addresses issue in a letter to the UK Secretary of Transport

Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 17:04:45 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistani-origin British MP Yasmin Qureshi has called for lifting ban on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights in the UK.

She addressed the issue in a letter to the UK Secretary of Transport.

The letter highlighted that the European Union Aviation Agency has already lifted its restrictions on PIA, urging the UK Departmnet for Transport to follow suit.

MP Qureshi highlighted that resuming direct flights would ease the difficulties faced by British Pakistanis, who currently struggle due to the lack of such services.

The letter also pointed out that lifting the ban would allow families to transport their loved ones’ remains to their native region in Pakistan with greater convenience.

Additionally, it praised the competence of Pakistan‘s Civil Aviation Authority, which contributed to the lifting of restrictions in Europe, urging similar immidiate action in the UK.

