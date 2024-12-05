APC expresses reservations over deteriorating law and order in KP

CM Gandapur wants anarchy in the country: Faisal Karim Kundi

Thu, 05 Dec 2024 18:15:32 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The All Parties Conference (APC) expressed reservations over deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The APC, convened by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, said that all the parties were united to resolve the issues of the province.

According to the APC declaration, an audit of the KP government’s performance should be held.

The APC also demanded the opening of Pakistan-Afghanistan border for all types of trade activities.

The APC urged the federal government to ensure the provision of gas to the province and immediate issuance of the NFC Award.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced the formation of two committees: a political committee to engage with the key figures, including the President and a technical committee for other matters.

“The provincial government failed to ensure law and order. CM Gandapur wants anarchy in the country,” Governor Kundi said.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam criticized Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of prioritizing protests in Islamabad over provincial issues.

The APC emphasized the need for unity and collective efforts to ensure peace and protect the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.