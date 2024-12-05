16 political parties to attend APC on KP's peace situation today: Kundi

Pakistan Pakistan 16 political parties to attend APC on KP's peace situation today: Kundi

Faisal Karim Kundi said that All Parties Conference (APC) would be at the Governor House.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 04:37:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that an All Parties Conference (APC) would be held today (Thursday) at the Governor House to discuss peace situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), natural resources, challenges and opportunities.

Addressing a press conference, he informed that the leaders of some 16 political parties have given consent to attend the APC. The Governor said that he personally invited all parties' leadership, adding that political leaders were concerned over the deteriorating situation in Kurram, as neither the provincial cabinet nor the assembly had addressed the issue.

He said that the main objective of convening the APC was to discuss the current situation in Kurram with political allies and find an amicable and lasting solution to it.

Kundi appreciated all politicians who accompanied him to Kohat to participate in a Jirga over Kurram situation.

He deplored the apathy of KP government to address the provincial issues and pointed out that when people were being killed in Kurram the CM and his cabinet members were concentrating on violent protests. He deplored that except KP nobody from Punjab and Sindh turned up to the PTI's protest's call.

He questioned the provincial government’s priorities, pointing out that millions of rupees had been released in the name of martyrs, but no tangible relief had been provided to the people of Kurram.

Kundi said that no relief was provided to the displaced families in Kurram by KP government even tents, food and necessary aid was provided by the Red Crescent.

Giving brief of the APC, he said that a Jirga would be formed to urge the Federal government to prioritize peace and development for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

