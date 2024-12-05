Key development in resolving internal disagreements within PTI

Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai encouraged Gandapur to call Atif Khan.

Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 12:47:06 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A significant development has occurred in resolving internal differences within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to party sources, a telephone conversation took place between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former provincial minister Atif Khan.

PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai were also present alongside the Chief Minister and encouraged him to make the call.

During the conversation, Ali Amin Gandapur invited Atif Khan to the Chief Minister's House, emphasising that internal disagreements harm the party.

He suggested that the issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Sources further revealed that Atif Khan agreed to visit the Chief Minister's House and confirmed his contact with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.