Constitutional bench hearing appointment of PHC judge stands dissolved

The bench rules that a new bench will be constituted to hear case

Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 17:07:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A six-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC), headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was dissolved during a hearing regarding the appointment of a judge to the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Justice Musarrat Hilali raised concerns about the participation of two members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan in the bench.

Justice Jamal Ahmad Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the matter had been reconsidered by the Judicial Commission following objections raised by the parliamentary committee.

The bench ruled that a new bench would be constituted to hear the case.

