Shibli Faraz tenders resignation from judicial commission following Omar Ayub

Both opposition leaders in the both houses of Parliament have been facing several cases

Wed, 04 Dec 2024 14:36:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz has tendered resignation from the judicial commission.

Faraz resigned due to his nomination in 32 FIRs and cases hearings. He also sent his resignation letter to the Senate chairman.

Senator Ali Zafar nominated for the judicial commission membership after Shibli Faraz’s resignation.

It is pertinent to note that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub also resigned from the office of judicial commission yesterday.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar was nominated for judicial commission membership by Ayub.

As per sources, both opposition leaders in the both houses of Parliament had been facing several cases that led to their resignation.

Arrest warrants against Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz were issued from Faisalabad for attending a judicial commission session.

The nomination of a judicial commission member from the Senate would be made tomorrow.

