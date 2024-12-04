Govt showed patience in handling protesters on Nov 24: Dar tells foreign diplomats

Pakistan Pakistan Govt showed patience in handling protesters on Nov 24: Dar tells foreign diplomats

'A special law was enacted earlier this year to ensure the security of diplomats'

Topline Says law-enforcement agencies were not provided live ammunition, but water cannon, tear gas and batons

Army was called in as per constitution and it remained third defence line

Educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained closed for three consecutive days

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 19:23:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday the government demonstrated complete patience in handling the protest of a political party on Nov 24.

Briefing the foreign diplomats at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, he clarified that law-enforcement agencies were not provided with live ammunition, but water cannon, tear gas and batons.

Dar also emphasised that the army was called in as per the constitution and it remained in the third defence line to protect the diplomatic corps and federal institutions, including the Parliament House, the Prime Minister's House, and the Presidency.

The deputy prime minister regretted the use of resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the protest by the political party, stressing that no federating unit had the right to march on the capital.

Ishaq Dar mentioned that ensuring the Red Zone remained free from protests and violence had been a priority of the government and for this purpose, a special law was enacted earlier this year to ensure the security of diplomats.

He also pointed out that it was surprising that this particular party chooses to protest when foreign delegates visit Pakistan.

WHAT HAPPENED ON NOV 24

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, led by party founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, reached D-Chowk after removing obstacles on the way on Nov 24.

Speaking to a charged gathering, Bushra Bibi reiterated that she would lead the movement for Imran Khan's release from the front. She said she would be the last woman to leave the venue.

Ali Amin Gandapur also motivated the gathering near D-Chowk to stay put till achieving the objective.

Sheikh Waqas Akram denied PTI workers' involvement in killing Rangers and police personnel.

Educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained closed for three consecutive days.