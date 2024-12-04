Deepfakes weaponised to target women, says Azma Bokhari

Says judicial system and investigation mechanism need to be upgraded

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari says "deepfake videos are being weaponised to target women".

In an interview to a French news agency, she highlighted less awareness about deepfake videos misuse in Pakistan.

Bokhari stated that she had to tell people that her video was deepfake in every court hearing. She stressed the judicial system and investigation mechanism needed to be upgraded.

“The capacity building of the cybercrime unit is quite important in current times,” the minister maintained.

The information minister said the Defamation Law introduced by the Punjab government was criticised by some people who described it as an attempt to stifle freedom of dissent on the pretext of legislation.

However, Bokhari insisted that people had realised the due necessity and importance of the law.

She said her family supported her on the matter of deepfake video.

“Deepfake is a dark aspect which is specifically weaponised to target women,” she reiterated.



