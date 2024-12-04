PTI is part of global conspiracy against Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon

Says PTI will not succeed in its attempts to tarnish country’s reputation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday accused the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being a part of conspiracy aimed at maligning Pakistan globally.

Speaking to the court reporters outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court, the information minister blamed the PTI of spreading anarchy in the country, alleging that the PTI wasn’t against any political party or institution rather it was ‘anti-Pakistan’ as it was involved in spearheading campaigns against Pakistan by hiring international lobbyist firms.

“The PTI will not succeed in its attempts to tarnish country’s reputation. The anarchist party fuelled a false narrative of its workers’ murders in Islamabad. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government used its resources for the PTI’s protest in Islamabad,” he reiterated.

Memon lashed out at KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi for ‘whisking away’ from the protest site while leaving the party workers in the lurch.

Referring to the Sindh government’s projects, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government in Sindh was constructing as many as 2.1 million houses for those affected during 2022 floods, adding that 10,000 students were being taught short courses of the Information Technology (IT).

“The development work in Karachi is being carried out at fast pace which includes two mega projects for the city,” he maintained.

