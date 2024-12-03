PMD forecasts cold and dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm accompanied by snowfall over hilly areas are expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shallow fog patches are likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave was currently influencing the western and upper parts of the country, contributing to the changing weather patterns.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms were reported in isolated areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, southern Punjab, and upper Sindh. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Monday where temperature fell up to -08 degrees Celsius.

