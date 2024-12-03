Policeman dies in road accident in Burewala

BUREWALA (Dunya News) – A police constable was killed in a road accident in Burewala, a city of Vehari District in Punjab province, on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Multan-Delhi Road near PI-Link Bridge where a mini-truck hit a motorcycle after its brakes failed, killing a police constable on the spot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead to a nearby hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Faisal. Police have also arrested the driver of mini-truck.

