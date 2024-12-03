President urges society's role to create opportunities for persons with disabilities

Pakistan Pakistan President urges society's role to create opportunities for persons with disabilities

Zardari said that Pakistan recognised the importance of special education and training for PWDs.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 07:57:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to full participation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all aspects of life, urged the society to help create an environment for their dignified treatment and provide them resources to thrive.

“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to a more inclusive Pakistan, where every individual, regardless of their ability, has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” the president said in his message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities annually observed on December 3.

He said that the Day was observed to promote the rights, well-being and inclusion of PWDs in all spheres of society and acknowledge the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of PWDs and their families towards the society.

He said that to ensure the full participation of PWDs in all aspects of life, Pakistan had made significant strides in empowering and uplifting them through various legal and institutional frameworks.

The president said that the promulgation of the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020 stood as a landmark achievement, guaranteeing improved accessibility, vocational training, job opportunities, and an inclusive environment for PWDs in all walks of life.

“The establishment of the ICT Council on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities under this Act represents another critical step toward ensuring a comprehensive, coordinated, and inclusive approach to addressing the challenges faced by PWDs. This Council will serve as a central body for policy formulation, implementation, and advocacy for the rights and welfare of PWDs” he added.

President Zardari said that Pakistan recognised the importance of special education and training for PWDs.

He said that for this purpose, the country had developed a nationwide network of Special Education Centres and Vocational Training Institutes, catering to the diverse needs of PWDs. These centres are designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to become self-reliant and contributing members of society.

Besides, he said that the implementation of a special quota in government jobs ensured PWDs’ access to meaningful employment opportunities.

“While significant progress has been made, there remains much work to be done. We need to increase their access to Assistive Technology and public places and create legal, social and economic conditions to ensure their full participation in all sectors, including employment, sports, education and other socio-economic activities, he stressed.

The president also emphasised providing an enabling environment for PWDs with quality education, skills, healthcare facilities, employment based on their skills and abilities, and fully implementing job quotas.

