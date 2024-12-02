PTI revamps representatives for Judicial Commission

Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa expected to step in for Omar Ayub

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) temporarily reassigned its representatives to the Judicial Commission, sources within the party said on Monday.

According to them, Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as PTI’s Senate representative in the Commission’s proceedings. Besides, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa is expected to step in for Omar Ayub.

Party insiders cited the legal challenges facing Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz as the reason for their replacement.

Both leaders are dealing with multiple cases and are awaiting bail. Once their legal problems are resolved, they are likely to resume their roles as PTI’s representatives in the Judicial Commission.

