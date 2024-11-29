PTI leaders face fake cases: KP CM

He along with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was attacked in the federal capital: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI leader Omar Ayub said that he along with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was attacked in the federal capital demanding the matter should be probed.

Taking to the media outside the court, Omar Ayub said that they were facing fake cases. He said that their peaceful protest was obstructed. "CM Gandapur said that they would not go to the red zone" he clarified.

He said that nobody advised to keep Bushra Bibi away from politics. Talking to a question he said that there was no need to impose the governor rule in the province.

He further said that all the decisions of the party were directed by the PTI founder himself. He also refuted any of the news about change in the party leadership.

