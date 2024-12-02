PTI makes temporary changes to judicial commission representation

Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa expected to step in for Omar Ayub

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) temporarily reassigned its representatives to the Judicial Commission, sources within the party confirmed on Monday.

According to the sources, Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as PTI’s Senate representative in the commission's proceedings. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa is expected to step in for Omar Ayub.

Insiders within the party cited the legal challenges faced by Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz as the reason for their replacement.

Both leaders are dealing with multiple cases and are awaiting bail. Once their legal issues are resolved, they are expected to resume their roles as PTI’s representatives in the Judicial Commission.

