Deputy PM leaves for Iran today to attend 28th ECO meeting

Pakistan Pakistan Deputy PM leaves for Iran today to attend 28th ECO meeting

Dar will reiterate Pakistan's concerns over hostilities in the Middle East

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 10:10:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will leave for Iran today to attend 28th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organisation.

In his address at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan's commitment to ECO charter and highlight potential of greater connectivity in region through development of rail and road networks, liberalisation of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures.

Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan's concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, endangering the regional peace and security. He will sign the Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center.

The Deputy Prime Minister will also hold meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.