Charity bazaar aims to contribute in welfare of underprivileged, says Ishaq Dar

Says charity bazaar is pivotal to bring various cultures closer.

Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 13:01:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed that charity bazaar aimed to contribute to the welfare of the underprivileged.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) Charity Bazaar, he stressed that such activities must be organised two times in the year.

He thanked diplomats for their full support for PFOWA bazaar.

Dar emphasised on the importance of cultural diplomacy for bilateral ties among states saying charity bazaar was a part of diplomacy.

He added that the charity bazaar was pivotal to bring various cultures closer.

Ishaq Dar stated that every culture had a distinct identity therefore a charity bazaar would provide an opportunity to showcase various cultures to people.



Cultural stalls from various foreign embassies were displayed at the event held at the Foreign Office.

The bazaar, aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, brought together diplomats and their families, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of different countries.

