Movement to secure Imran Khan's release gained strength after D-Chowk protest: Saif

He said the government’s belief that the movement would weaken due to their brutality was a mistake

Sun, 01 Dec 2024 12:41:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Information Adviser Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr. Saif, stated that the movement for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan has gained momentum following the D-Chowk protest.

In a statement, Barrister Saif said the government’s belief that the movement would weaken due to their brutality was a mistake.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur, the movement for Imran Khan's release will grow stronger.

He further added that everyone trusted leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur. He further stated that the government’s attempts to create fear have backfired, as it was the oppressors who were fearful.

Dr. Saif concluded that the blood of innocent workers would ensure that the fake government reached its end.