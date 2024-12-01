Foreigners' participation in political rallies not acceptable: FO

We expect all foreigners in Pakistan to respect Pakistani laws and customs

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said that the participation of foreign nationals in any political activity in Pakistan is “unacceptable,” days after authorities said they had arrested dozens of Afghan nationals during violent protests in Islamabad this week.

The government accused the PTI of deploying Afghan nationals to take part in the anti-government protests and said authorities had arrested over 1,100 Khan supporters, including 60 Afghan nationals living illegally in the country, who had stormed the Pakistani capital earlier this week.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced that Afghan nationals would not be allowed to stay in the federal capital of Islamabad without proper authorization after December 31, 2024.

Asked about the impact of seeking permission to stay in Islamabad for even the 3 million legal Afghan refugees, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Pakistani interior ministry would soon issue details of the policy.

“We expect all foreigners in Pakistan to respect Pakistani laws and customs,” she said at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

“Details of the policy with regards to continued stay of Afghan nationals in Islamabad will also be released by the Ministry of Interior.”

Pakistan began expelling illegal foreigners from Nov 1, 2023, following a spike in bombings which the government said were carried out by Afghan nationals or by militants who crossed over into Pakistan from neighboring Afghanistan.

Islamabad has also blamed illegal Afghan immigrants and refugees for involvement in smuggling and other crimes.

“I am not aware of any communication that has taken place,” Baloch said, when asked if the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had contacted Pakistan about the deadline announced for Afghan refugees living in Islamabad.

“The Ministry of Interior will share with the media the details of these Afghan nationals and their status in Pakistan.”