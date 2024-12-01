PTA delays ban on unregistered VPNs after deadline passes

The original deadline ended on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s telecom regulator has decided not to block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) despite an earlier deadline expired on November 30, media reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had asked businesses, freelancers and information technology (IT) companies to register their VPNs by the end of November to ensure compliance with government regulations.

While the original deadline ended on Saturday, officials say there will be an extension, though it remains unclear what the new deadline will be.

“VPNs are not being blocked starting today, and the decision to extend the registration period is with the Ministry of Interior,” PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Hafeez Rehman told Independent Urdu.

Another PTA official, speaking to the same publication, said blocking VPNs was not a viable idea for now.

In recent years, Pakistan has implemented measures to control online content, including social media restrictions, drawing criticism from digital rights activists, who argue that such policies suppress free speech and hinder access to information.

The PTA chairman clarified on Saturday that VPNs were still operational, emphasizing the authority’s awareness of the IT industry’s reliance on them.

“So far, 25,000 VPNs have been registered, and those registered will continue to work,” he said.