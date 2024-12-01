Lahore remains the world's most polluted city today

It is still in the category of 'very unhealthy'

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The provincial capital of Lahore has once again topped the list of the world's most polluted cities.

Data revealed that the AQI reached 318 on MM Alam Road, only place in the city with AQI higher than 300 while at most of the city localities it was below 300.

The environmental experts said the average AQI of the city was 230.

They said PM2.5 concentration in Lahore was currently 31 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

The AQI of other important city areas included DHA Phase 8 (287), CERP Office (250), Polo Ground Cantt (288), University of Central Punjab (263) and Ghazi Road Interchange (231).

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore's minimum temperature is expected to drop to 12°C, while the maximum temperature may reach 23°C. The wind speed in the city is around 2 kilometers per hour, with humidity levels rising to 89%.

Weather forecasters have stated that there is no chance of rain in the city at the moment.