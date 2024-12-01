Air quality improves in Lahore as AQI drops 200-mark

Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 05:13:10 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahorites got respite from an alarming level of air pollution, with the improvement of air quality on Saturday as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the provincial metropolis plummeted 200-mark.

Data revealed that the AQI reached 304 on MM Alam Road, only place in the city with AQI higher than 200 while at most of the city localities it was below 200.

The environmental experts said the average AQI of the city was 143, which came in the category of ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.

They said PM2.5 concentration in Lahore was currently 10.5 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

The AQI of other important city areas included Sundar (168), Beidian Road (163), Polo Ground Cantt (156), University of Management and Technology (153) and WWF-Pakistan (152).