It's time to reject politics of chaos: Ahsan

Pakistan Pakistan It's time to reject politics of chaos: Ahsan

Says PML-N believes in empowering the youth

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 04:33:20 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that it was time to reject politics of chaos and focus on economic development.

The minister said political stability and consistent policies are vital for the development of the country.

The minister said when the PTI march reached Islamabad, the stock market dropped by 4,000 points, but when they left the capital, the stock market soared by 4,500 points.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of a multipurpose building at Information Technology University (ITU), the minister said it is now everyone’s duty to prevent disruptions to policies and reform plans.

The minister said ITU was among the best IT universities of the country and its credit goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had laid the foundation of it.

He alleged the IT University was neglected during the PTI tenure.

The minister said the PML-N believed in empowering the youth for the development of the country.

“A programme worth Rs6 billion has been approved under which five UETs would be provided world class laboratories.

Things are improving and the stock market has crossed 100,000 points and investors are coming to Pakistan,” he added.