CM inquires after health of injured security personnel at Pindi CMH

Pledges strict action against miscreants

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday inquired after the health of Rangers and police personnel injured during PTI march on Islamabad, at Rawalpindi CMH.

The CM went to the injured personnel one by one and inquired about their well-being.

The injured officers told the CM about the violence during the protest. They said most of the police officers suffered bone fractures in the violent protest

An injured officer said due to violence of the protesters, his skull was also badly damaged.

The protesters used nailed sticks to beat policemen and fired at them with a close range, he said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz comforted and encouraged the injured personnel and prayed for their early recovery.

On this occasion, Maryam Nawaz said Rangers and police officers are the sons of the nation, adding, “We are proud of them, and miscreants will be brought to justice.”

She said the PTI adopted the path of chaos to stop development in the country.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the attacks on state institutions, property and security personnel were condemnable.

The party of ‘anarchists’ should be ashamed of its attack on security personnel who sacrificed their lives.

The Punjab CM said that the federal and Punjab governments are indebted to the injured security personnel, adding, “We stand with the injured security personnel and their families.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the PTI miscreants who injured security personnel will be brought to justice, and will be severely punished.