Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz set to visit China next month at special invitation

The invitation expresses desire to enhance mutual cooperation between China’s ruling party and PML-N

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to become the first woman chief minister of Punjab to visit China at a special invitation for next month, December.

The chief minister has formally received invitation from the ruling Communist Party of China. She has been invited for an official visit from Dec 8 to 15.

She will be flanked by a delegation during the eight-day trip when she will visit major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong.

The invitation expresses a desire to enhance mutual cooperation between China’s ruling party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

It also emphasises the promotion of deep mutual ties and friendship between the neighbouring countries.

During the visit, collaboration on matters related to information technology, healthcare, industry, smog, and climate change will be reviewed.

There will also be discussions on business and trade relations between the private sectors of Punjab and China.

During the visit, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be briefed on China’s development model, governance system, and the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The Punjab CM will also meet prominent Chinese leaders and key government officials during the visit.

