PTI's videos used to propagate are fake: Punjab Information Minister

PTI was resorting to fake videos and pictures after the failed coup, says Azma Bukhari

Sat, 30 Nov 2024 17:10:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minster Azma Bukhari said that a good number of the PTI videos were fake that were used to propagate the wrong side of the story.

Provincial Information Minister Punjab Uzma Bukhari also shared the video of the person declared dead by the propaganda cell of the PTI.

Azma Bukhari said that PTI was resorting to fake videos and pictures after the failed coup. She said that the PTI's propaganda cell was trying to sell lies.

She questioned all this saying according to some "patriotic Pakistanis", is their fundamental right? Should they be given a free hand for this lie and propaganda?

Minister Bukhari said that it is a place of shame for all of them, and strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news and false propaganda.

