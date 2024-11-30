ATC Lahore orders Police to provide charge sheets in May 9 cases

The court ordered the police to provide copies of the charge sheets to the accused

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has directed the police to provide charge sheets to Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and other accused in various cases related to the events of 9 May.

Judge Arshad Javed of the ATC heard five cases related to the 9 May events.

The accused, including Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, and Umar Sarfraz Cheema, were presented in court from jail.

During the hearing, the attendance of the accused was confirmed, and Advocate Burhan Muazam appeared on behalf of the accused.

The court ordered the police to provide copies of the charge sheets to the accused. After this, the court adjourned the hearing until 6 December.

Police have registered cases against the accused in various police stations, including Gulberg and Model Town, related to the 9 May incidents.