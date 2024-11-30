Info minister rules out imposition of governor's rule in KP

Info minister rules out imposition of governor's rule in KP

Says PTI used government resources for the protest.

Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 10:27:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has ruled out imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to PTV, he regretted that PTI used government resources for the protest.

He said twelve hundred people have been identified, who were involved in violent protest and government was committed not to spare any culprit.

Terming the PTI as a terrorist party, the information minister said political workers couldn't not attack their own law enforcement agencies.

He pointed out that Afghan miscreants also participated in the PTI's protest.