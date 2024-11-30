Mashal Yousafzai no more special assistant to KP CM

Yousafzai confirms her dismissal

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has de-notified Mashal Yousafzai from the office of special assistant to KP CM.



The Chief Minister's Secretariat issued an official notification regarding her dismissal.

Yousafzai confirmed her sacking, saying she was de-notified from the position on the basis of her statements in an interview given to a private TV channel.

It is worth noting that Mashal Yousafzai is also the spokesperson of Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi.

Earlier, she was removed from the office of advisor to KP CM.

It is pertinent to note that Salman Akram Raja and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza tendered resignations from key positions in the PTI, signalling fissures within the top party leadership.

These developments came after the PTI ‘final call’ protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

