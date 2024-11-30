We will not let the sacrifices at D-Chowk go in vain: Ali Amin Gandapur

He suggested the govt to not force them to an extend where they would retaliate in the same manner

Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 09:19:57 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has stated that there were no differences within the party and that the sacrifices made by martyrs at D-Chowk will not go in vain.

Before addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, the Chief Minister prayed for the forgiveness and high ranks of the souls of the workers who lost their lives during the protests in Islamabad.

He stated that the government allowed the military to intervene in the protest under Article 245.

He compared the incident to past events such as Anarkali and Model Town, where gunfire was opened on protesters.

He further mentioned that firing started at Dado Khail and continued at Chungi 26. "We were protesting for the release of our innocent leader, who is in jail," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that a large number of people had come out for their leader, and it was unprecedented in history.

"We will not let the blood of our workers go in vain, and those responsible will face consequences," he vowed.

Ali Amin Gandapur also emphasised that the government would continue to fight terrorism.



He suggested the federal government to not force them to an extend where they would retaliate in the same manner as they were treated.

He noted that whenever any Punjab Police officer got into the hands of the mob, he raised slogans in support of Imran Khan to save his life, but the same Punjab Police would go on fire bullets at the protestors.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, which was initially scheduled for 7 PM, started three hours late under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

After the Chief Minister's address, the session was adjourned until Monday 3 PM.