Five students killed, nine injured as coach plunges into ditch near Bannu

BANNU (Dunya News) - As many as five students died and nine others sustained injuries when a coach fell in a ditch near Bannu.

The tragic incident took place at Miranshah road on Friday.

According to details, the passenger coach went out of control and fell into a ditch.

As many as five students were killed on the spot while nine others sustained injuries.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

The dead bodies were also shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams.