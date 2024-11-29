Two dead, six injured in Karachi accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two persons were killed and six injured in as many accidents in different areas of the city on Thursday night.

In the first accident in Super Highway, Ghangal Ghoat, a person died and six sustained injuries in a collision between two bikes.

The dead man was identified as Rajo. The injured were shifted to hospital by the rescuers. Police were investigating.

According to the rescuers, three brothers were included in the injured persons.

In another incident in Malir Railway Station, an unidentified man lost his life when he was hit by a train. Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Railways police were investigating and trying to identify the dead man.

