Release orders for Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, others issued

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Multan’s local court has issued release order for PTI MNA Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi and others rejecting physical remand plea.



Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi and others were presented before the court on the matter of arrest of PTI leaders ahead of Islamabad’s protest.

The court rejected the plea seeking physical remand of the accused.

The court directed for the release of arrested PTI leaders, discharging them from cases.

Qadarpura Police Station apprehended the PTI leaders.

