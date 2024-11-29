PMDC decides to increase BDS duration by one year

HEC has already extended the BDS degree duration

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) decided to increase the duration of Bachelors of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme by one year.

PMDC issued directives to all the universities in this regard.

According to the PMDC spokesperson, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has already extended the BDS degree from four to five years.

The fifth year would be of clerkship followed by a one-year house job.

The spokesperson added that Pakistanis faced problems during education and jobs in foreign countries due to 4-year degree.

However, the equivalency issue would be sorted out after the latest decision.

The decision of 5-year BDS degree would be implemented from session 2024-25.