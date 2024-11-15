UHS approves new curriculum for BDS

It will be implemented from 2024-25 academic session

(Web Desk) - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Studies in Dentistry in its 49th meeting on Thursday approved a new integrated curriculum set to be implemented in Punjab’s dental colleges starting from the 2024-25 academic session, transitioning the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from four years to a five-year degree.

In a notable decision, the board reached a consensus that both public and private dental colleges would not charge fees for the fifth year, which will be designated as a clerkship year.

This change aligns with international standards, ensuring that students complete an additional year focusing on practical experience.

The meeting was attended by heads of 16 UHS-affiliated dental colleges. Dr Khalid Raheem, UHS Director of Medical Education, presented the framework of the integrated curriculum, highlighting a strengthened focus on community dentistry and clinical skills.

The implementation of the new curriculum will involve training subject specialists and medical education experts in all affiliated dental colleges.

Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore emphasised that faculty training for the new curriculum would be completed by December and January.

He noted that the fifth year, aimed at clerkship, would provide workforce support to dental colleges.

Prof Rathore advocated for a stipend model, suggesting that if dental colleges cannot pay students like house officers, they should at least waive the fee for this year.

This suggestion was unanimously supported by board members.

The UHS Vice Chancellor described the new curriculum as a "living document," adaptable to future needs.