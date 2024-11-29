Pakistan utilising nuclear technology to improve lives of citizens: PAEC

Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar Thursday stated that Pakistan is effectively leveraging nuclear science and technology across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and energy, while also addressing climate change challenges to enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

He was addressing the three-day IAEA Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science, Technology and Applications and the Technical Cooperation Programme concluded at IAEA HQs, Vienna, Austria.

Presenting Pakistan’s National Statement, the chairman PAEC, stated that presently humanity is facing a host of different and challenging problems such as climate change, water and food scarcity, ever increasing energy needs and environmental degradation at a fast pace.

He said that the solution to these problems is through the applications of nuclear science and technology in different aspects of our lives for the betterment of mankind and the globe.

Pakistan being severely and adversely affected by climate change is utilizing nuclear technologies to lessen the impact, such as setting up Nuclear Power Generation Plants to acquire clean and carbon neutral energy.

Despite our low contribution to global carbon emissions, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

Pakistan is the 15th most water-stressed country in the world thus making water resource management as another challenge.

Applications of nuclear techniques have been instrumental in addressing water scarcity and thereby improving water quality.

Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), the premier R&D institute of the country, is engaged in close collaboration with the Agency on water resource management and has recently been designated as IAEA Collaborating Center in this critical area.

In order to promote clean sources of energy in the country, Pakistan is following a policy of promoting nuclear power in the country.

The current installed capacity of nuclear power is 3,530 MW, while another unit with the capacity of 1,200 MW is under construction phase.

Chairman PAEC stated that to ensure human health, particularly in the realm of cancer care, PAEC is operating nineteen Cancer Hospitals across Pakistan, catering to a large number of cancer patients each year.

The work being done in these cancer hospitals is commendable and has been recognized by IAEA as it has declared AECH NORI as an Anchor Center under the "Rays of Hope" Framework.

Chairman PAEC highlighted the different ways in which PAEC is utilizing nuclear science, technology and techniques to thwart the effects of climate change.