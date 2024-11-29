Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI, cabinet favours governor's rule in KP

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI, cabinet favours governor's rule in KP

The resolution was tabled by MPA Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 10:11:01 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution seeking a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the protests in the country.

The resolution was tabled by MPA Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso in the session held here with Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai in the chair.

Addressing the House, the members said they could not allow anarchist elements to create hurdles in the development and progress of the country.

Later, the speaker adjourned the session indefinitely.

GOVERNOR'S RULE

Meanwhile, federal cabinet has supported imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Government sources said that majority of the cabinet members were in favour of governor’s rule in the province. However, a “final decision in this regard will be made after taking allies and stakeholders into confidence.”

According to sources, the government planned to consult the PPP, the ANP and the Jamhuri Watan Party for imposing governor’s rule.