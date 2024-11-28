National security is directly linked with economic stability, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan National security is directly linked with economic stability, says PM Shehbaz

He was addressing the security workshop in National Defense University

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 20:05:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for collective efforts to strengthen country's economy as national security is directly linked with the economic stability.

Addressing the 26th security workshop of the National Defense University in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the national and the economic securities go hand and hand.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that Pakistan is moving in the right direction. He said the Stock Exchange crossed the hundred thousand points, which is a big mark in Pakistan's history.

Regarding the security challenges, he said the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), civilians, doctors, nurses, skilled workers, children, mothers and people from all walks of life rendered sacrifices to defeat terrorism.

He added that the nation paid a huge price including a loss of 89,000 lives and economic damages worth 130 billion dollars in the war against terrorism.

Also Read: No room for violence: PM Shehbaz says country cannot afford chaotic protests

The prime minister said the monster of terrorism has come back and it is showing its ugly face again in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A hefty amount of Rs600 billion has been given to KP governments since 2010 but it couldn’t establish the projects of Safe City and CTD,” said the prime minister.

He said that thousands of people were marching towards Islamabad with guns in their hands in order to create anarchy and chaos.

He said the marchers wanted to destroy this hard-earned stability in terms of bringing down inflation rate, increasing exports and remittances and skyrocketing stock exchange.

Replying to a question, Shehbaz Sharif said the Apex Committee has decided to launch an operation against the foreign funded movements in Balochistan.

He said the operation against such entities is going on under the umbrella of ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ to ensure progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan.