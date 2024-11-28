Federal ministers support governor's rule in KP
Pakistan
PPP, ANP and Jamhuri Watan Party would be consulted in this regard
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The majority of the federal cabinet members supported the imposition of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Official sources said that the government decided to take political allies and stakeholders into confidence before making a final decision on the governor’s rule in PTI-ruled province.
The PPP, ANP and Jamhuri Watan Party would be consulted in this regard, the sources said.
More to read: IHC issues contempt notice to PTI over Nov 24 protest